VietJet receives its first Boeing aircraft
VietJet Air received (22-Sep-2025) its first Boeing aircraft, a 737 MAX 8, at Boeing's delivery centre in Seattle. VietJet plans to deploy the aircraft to "high demand regional markets". The 737 is part of an order for more than 200 aircraft, valued at approximately USD32 billion. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
VietJet Air and Boeing previously agreed to transfer up to 50 aircraft from VietJet's 200-strong Boeing 737 order to Thai VietJet Air, with deliveries commencing from Oct-2025 and Boeing providing technical support for fleet operations in Thailand1. In May-2025, VietJet also ordered 20 A330-900s and signed an MoU with Airbus for up to 150 A321neo aircraft to support international network growth2.