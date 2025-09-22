VietJet receives its first Boeing aircraft

VietJet Air and Boeing previously agreed to transfer up to 50 aircraft from VietJet's 200-strong Boeing 737 order to Thai VietJet Air, with deliveries commencing from Oct-2025 and Boeing providing technical support for fleet operations in Thailand1. In May-2025, VietJet also ordered 20 A330-900s and signed an MoU with Airbus for up to 150 A321neo aircraft to support international network growth2.