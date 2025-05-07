VietJet and Qazaq Air partner to launch Vietjet Qazaqstan

VietJet and Qazaq Air partnered (06-May-2025) to launch a new low cost airline brand. The parties will jointly develop and operate Vietjet Qazaqstan, building on the existing Qazaq Air platform. Vietjet Qazaqstan is set to operate a fleet of at least 20 Boeing 737 aircraft, with the aim to boost cross border tourism, trade and logistics throughout Asia. Vietjet Qazaqstan and Boeing signed a customer services general terms agreement, with Boeing expected to provide services including software solutions, spare parts supply, technical assistance and training programmes for pilots and engineers. The partnership also covers aircraft modifications and upgrades to ensure efficient and safe operations. [more - original PR]