VietJet Air to install Starlink inflight connectivity on 120 aircraft

VietJet Air announced (24-Sep-2026) plans to install Starlink inflight connectivity on its entire fleet, enabling passengers travelling across its global network to access free high-speed inflight WiFi. In the initial phase, the LCC will install Starlink on 120 aircraft, including A320s, A321s, A330s and Boeing 737s, and VietJet Air "also plans to equip all future aircraft deliveries with high-speed internet". The LCC stated: "With high-speed, low-latency connectivity and coverage over oceans, polar regions and remote areas, Starlink will enable passengers to work, stay connected, stream entertainment and access online content throughout their journey", adding: "VietJet aims to make high-speed inflight WiFi no longer a premium amenity, but an essential and widely accessible digital service for everyday air travel". [more - original PR]