27-May-2025 12:29 PM
VietJet Air orders 20 A330-900 aircraft
VietJet Air ordered (26-May-2025) 20 A330-900 aircraft to support its international network expansion. The aircraft will enable VietJet to increase frequency on high capacity routes across Asia Pacific and introduce long haul services to Europe. The new contract with Airbus doubles VietJet's firm orders for the A330neo to 40 aircraft. The LCC also has 96 A320neo aircraft on order. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
VietJet Air's order for 20 A330-900 aircraft followed a USD7.4 billion deal signed with Airbus, with deliveries scheduled from 2026 to replace its current A330-300 fleet and support service expansion to Australia and potentially New Zealand, according to board member Chu Viet Cuong and chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao1 2 3 4.