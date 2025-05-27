VietJet Air orders 20 A330-900 aircraft

VietJet Air ordered (26-May-2025) 20 A330-900 aircraft to support its international network expansion. The aircraft will enable VietJet to increase frequency on high capacity routes across Asia Pacific and introduce long haul services to Europe. The new contract with Airbus doubles VietJet's firm orders for the A330neo to 40 aircraft. The LCC also has 96 A320neo aircraft on order. [more - original PR]