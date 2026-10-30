Vienna International Airport sees growth potential in Asia and Latin America
Vienna International Airport director for route development in East Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania Ursula Pusch stated (27-Oct-2026) the airport seeks to expand its network to additional Asian destinations. Ms Pusch said: "Demand for direct services between Vienna and key Asian markets continues to grow, supported by strong leisure, business and VFR traffic flows". Ms Pusch added: "We also see considerable potential in Latin America, where Vienna's central geographic position offers attractive connectivity opportunities for passengers across Central and Eastern Europe". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Vienna International Airport previously reported services from 65 airlines to 203 destinations, citing new long haul routes such as Boston (Austrian Airlines), Tokyo Haneda (ANA) and Shenzhen (Hainan Airlines), while targeting growth in China, India and North America.1 It also progressed a 70,000sqm southern expansion of Terminal three, due to enter service in 2027.1 2