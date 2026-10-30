Vienna International Airport sees growth potential in Asia and Latin America

Vienna International Airport director for route development in East Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania Ursula Pusch stated (27-Oct-2026) the airport seeks to expand its network to additional Asian destinations. Ms Pusch said: "Demand for direct services between Vienna and key Asian markets continues to grow, supported by strong leisure, business and VFR traffic flows". Ms Pusch added: "We also see considerable potential in Latin America, where Vienna's central geographic position offers attractive connectivity opportunities for passengers across Central and Eastern Europe". [more - Aviation Week]