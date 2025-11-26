Vienna International Airport cancels EUR2bn third runway project

Vienna International Airport announced (25-Nov-2025) Flughafen Wien AG management board decided not to continue the planned third runway project. The reasons for abandoning the project include the increase in construction costs to approximately EUR2 billion and the extensive duration of the approval process. Flughafen Wien board members Julian Jäger and Günther Ofner explained: "A decisive factor in the decision was also that the largest airline customers at the airport are opposed to the project, and without refinancing through higher fares, the investment is not economically viable". The airport said that a runway project may be reconsidered in the future, subject to a new approval process and renewed demand. The payments made between 2018 and 2020 under the mediation agreement to the environmental fund and to neighbouring communities amounting to EUR55.9 million, which were capitalised for the runway project, will need to be disposed of in the 2025 accounts without affecting liquidity. Flughafen Wien is adjusting its guidance for net income before minority interests in 2025 to approximately EUR210 million from previous guidance of EUR230 million. [more - original PR]