Vertical Aerospace completes first airport-to-airport flight with eVTOL prototype

Vertical Aerospace announced (17-Jul-2025) its VX4 prototype eVTOL aircraft completed a flight from Cotswold Airport to RAF Fairford on 16-Jul-2025. Vertical stated the operation marked "the aircraft's first landing at a public location" and the "first airport-to-airport flight by a full scale, piloted, winged, tilt rotor eVTOL designed for commercial service". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Vertical Aerospace previously completed the first piloted wingborne flight of the VX4 in European open airspace at Cotswold Airport, and aimed to complete a piloted transition flight in 2H20251. The VX4's second full scale prototype had finished over 30 piloted test flights, with preparations for piloted wingborne flight considered a key step towards certification and commercial viability2.

