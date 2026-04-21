Vertical Aerospace closes USD850m financing package

Vertical previously outlined the USD850 million in-principle package, comprising USD50 million of common equity plus an expected further USD30 million, alongside up to USD800 million of additional committed facilities through 2027 and beyond.1 It also said Mudrick Capital’s convertible notes would be amended to extend maturity from Dec-2028 to Dec-2030, aligning debt maturity after planned 2028 certification and first deliveries.1