VC warns of escalation after Lufthansa rejects mediation

Germany's Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union announced (15-Apr-2026) Lufthansa rejected its mediation proposal. VC president Andreas Pinheiro stated: "Anyone who rejects such an offer and, moreover, makes no negotiable offers of their own, is at least accepting that the wage dispute will escalate further instead of actively contributing to de-escalation". Mr Pinheiro added that VC remains open to dialogue and interested in a viable solution. [more - original PR]