VC warns of escalation after Lufthansa rejects mediation
Germany's Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union announced (15-Apr-2026) Lufthansa rejected its mediation proposal. VC president Andreas Pinheiro stated: "Anyone who rejects such an offer and, moreover, makes no negotiable offers of their own, is at least accepting that the wage dispute will escalate further instead of actively contributing to de-escalation". Mr Pinheiro added that VC remains open to dialogue and interested in a viable solution. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) previously accepted Lufthansa Group’s offer to discuss pilots’ occupational pension schemes at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo, with a meeting scheduled for the week commencing 23-Mar-2026, after what VC president Andreas Pinheiro described as “successful industrial action”.1 VC also said earlier that talks on a new pension collective agreement had failed, with Mr Pinheiro citing a lack of “substantial improvements”, and the union moved towards a strike ballot.2