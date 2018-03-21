21-Mar-2018 12:47 PM
Vancouver International Airport pax up 8.2% in Jan-2018
Vancouver International Airport reported (02-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 1.9 million, +8.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 901,164, +7.0%;
- International: 1.0 million, +9.3%;
- Transborder: 483,991, +11.0%;
- Asia Pacific: 367,115, +6.0%;
- Europe: 75,613, +4.0%;
- Others: 109,907, +17.6%;
- Cargo: 23,805 tonnes, +6.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 23,356, +3.9%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's 57th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]