UTair in negotiations with lessors and creditors, expects measures to ensure sufficient financing

UTair Aviation announced (Apr-2020) it is considering plans to temporarily suspend certain operational payments, including financial lease payments, as a result of the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The carrier is currently in negotiations with lessors regarding the possibility of amending payment conditions. Proposed changes include postponement and reduction of the rate of payment. UTair Aviation is also in the process of restructuring debt obligations and implementing anti crisis measures. UTair's management expects the measures will enable the carrier to attract the amount of financing required to maintain operations. [more - original PR - Russian]