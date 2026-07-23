US FAA to issue final rule for aircraft radio altimeters
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Background ✨
US airlines and MROs completed radio altimeter modifications ahead of the 01-Jul-2023 US FAA deadline, with Delta reporting no notable operational impact and Alaska Airlines upgrading all active mainline and Horizon aircraft.1 2 Egyptair Maintenance & Engineering also modified more than 30 altimeters on Egyptair 777/A330/A340 aircraft to meet the FAA request.3 IATA warned the Jul-2023 retrofits might not be resilient under full-power C-band and welcomed voluntary 5G mitigations at 188 airports extended to 01-Jan-2028.4