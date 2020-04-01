US FAA to award USD10bn in funds to US airports as part of CARES act

US FAA announced (31-Mar-2020) it will awarded approximately USD10 billion in funds to commercial and general aviation airports as part of the Trump Administration's Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act airport programme. The FAA plans to make the funds available in Apr-2020. Details include:

Primary commercial service airports, with more than 10,000 passenger boardings p/a, will receive additional funds based on the number of annual boardings, in a similar way to how they currently receive AIP entitlement funds;

All commercial service airports will receive funds based on the number of passengers that board aircraft there, the amount of debt an airport has and the amount of money the airport has in reserve;

General aviation airports will receive funds based on their airport categories, such as National, Regional, Local, Basic and Unclassified. [more - original PR]