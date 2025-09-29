US FAA to allow limited delegation to Boeing for airworthiness certificates
US FAA announced (26-Sep-2025) plans to allow limited delegation to Boeing for issuing airworthiness certificates for "some" 737 MAX and 787 aircraft from 29-Sep-2025. The FAA will continue to maintain direct oversight of Boeing's production processes. Boeing and the FAA will issue airworthiness certificates on alternating weeks. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The FAA initiated direct oversight of Boeing's airworthiness certification processes for 737 MAX and 787 aircraft following manufacturing concerns, previously withholding delegation due to quality control and safety issues. The agency implemented a production cap of 38 MAX aircraft per month in Jan-2024 and required Boeing to resolve quality issues before considering any production increases, while maintaining heightened scrutiny over Boeing's manufacturing and compliance activities in recent months1 2 3.