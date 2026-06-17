US FAA remains on track for SMART software deployment

US FAA senior certification advisor Steve Fulton confirmed (16-Jun-2026) the Strategic Management of Airspace Routing Trajectories (SMART) software remains on track for initial deployment in Sep-2026. Mr Fulton stated the software will be a "bounded introduction", limited to air traffic at 24,000ft and above, noting it will provide further enhancement for air traffic controllers rather than a human replacement. FAA has yet to announce a vendor for the SMART software, noting key functionality details still need defining. [more - Aviation Week]