US FAA releases airspace blueprint for air taxis and AAM operations

US FAA released (03-May-2023) an updated blueprint for airspace and procedure changes to accommodate future air taxis and other advanced air mobility (AAM) operations. AAM operations will begin at a low rate and will use existing routes and infrastructure, including helipads and early vertiports. As the number of operations increases, air taxis are expected to fly in corridors between major airports and vertiports in city centres. The blueprint also aims to provide a common frame of reference to FAA, NASA and industry to help guide research and decision making. [more - original PR]