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    28-Sep-2026 12:18 PM

    US FAA invests USD84.4m for Texas, North Carolina and Wyoming airports

    US Department of Transportation (DoT) Secretary Sean Duffy announced (25-Sep-2026) the US FAA is investing USD84.4 million in Airport Improvement Programme grants in Texas, North Carolina and Wyoming airports. Funding will be used to strengthen and modernise "essential" facilities, improve airfield infrastructure, enhance passenger amenities and support airport operations. The grants include:

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