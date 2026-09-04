4-Sep-2026 12:54 PM
US FAA invests USD481m for airport infrastructure
US Department of Transportation (DoT) Secretary Sean Duffy announced (03-Sep-2026) the US FAA is investing USD481 million to improve infrastructure and enhance safety at airports. The FAA is delivering 191 grants to airports in 36 states and two territories through the Airport Infrastructure Grants programme, including:
- Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: USD100 million for runway, taxiway and terminal reconstruction and runway safety area improvements;
- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport: USD32.5 million to reconstruct the terminal;
- San Diego International Airport: USD30.3 million for terminal construction;
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport: USD14.2 million for taxiway construction and rehabilitation;
- El Paso International Airport: USD8.7 million to rehabilitate the apron. [more - original PR]