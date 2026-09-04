    Loading
    4-Sep-2026 12:54 PM

    US FAA invests USD481m for airport infrastructure

    US Department of Transportation (DoT) Secretary Sean Duffy announced (03-Sep-2026) the US FAA is investing USD481 million to improve infrastructure and enhance safety at airports. The FAA is delivering 191 grants to airports in 36 states and two territories through the Airport Infrastructure Grants programme, including:

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More