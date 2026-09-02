US FAA grants Part 139 Airport Operating Certificate to Washington Manassas Airport
US FAA granted (01-Sep-2026) a Part 139 Airport Operating Certificate to Washington Manassas Airport, which allows the airport to "accommodate certain commercial passenger airlines". FAA associate administrator for airports Dan Edwards stated: "Commercial flights coming into Manassas will provide more economic growth within the community and create another commercial airport to service the Washington DC area". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The US FAA previously completed an environmental review for introducing commercial airline service at Manassas Airport, finding no significant impact, with the airport's final step being receipt of an FAA airport operating certificate to become a Part 139 commercial airport.1 Manassas Airport manager Juan Rivera said it sought an LCC as its "day one airline" and noted it held an LoI from an unnamed carrier planning to start in Nov-2027.2