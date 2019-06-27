US FAA 'following a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline' on Boeing 737 MAX return to service

US FAA provided (26-Jun-2019) an update on the Boeing 737 MAX, stating it is "following a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline" to return the aircraft to service. The FAA said it will "lift the aircraft's prohibition order when we deem it is safe to do so". It continues to evaluate Boeing's software modification to the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) and is still developing necessary training requirements. The FAA is also responding to recommendations received from the Technical Advisory Board, independent review panel the FAA asked to review its work regarding 737 MAX return to service. [more - original PR]