US FAA extends arrivals and departures limits at Newark Airport until 24-Oct-2026
US FAA extended (25-Sep-2025) its Jun-2025 order limiting arrivals at departures at New York Newark Liberty International Airport until 24-Oct-2026. The order also increases the hourly flight limit from 68 to 72 operations, effective 26-Oct-2025. The reduced rates aim to maintain safety and alleviate flight delays at the airport due to staffing and equipment challenges. The order was originally scheduled to expire on 31-Dec-2025. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
The FAA previously reduced arrival and departure rates at Newark to address air traffic control staffing issues and service disruptions, aiming to maintain safety and alleviate delays, and it proposed extending these flight cuts through Oct-20261. Waivers on minimum flight requirements at New York City airports, including Newark, were also extended until Oct-2026 due to continued staffing challenges2.