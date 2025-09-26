US FAA extends arrivals and departures limits at Newark Airport until 24-Oct-2026

US FAA extended (25-Sep-2025) its Jun-2025 order limiting arrivals at departures at New York Newark Liberty International Airport until 24-Oct-2026. The order also increases the hourly flight limit from 68 to 72 operations, effective 26-Oct-2025. The reduced rates aim to maintain safety and alleviate flight delays at the airport due to staffing and equipment challenges. The order was originally scheduled to expire on 31-Dec-2025. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]