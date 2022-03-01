US FAA expands Technical Advisory Boards across commercial aircraft and UAV certification processes

US FAA expanded (28-Feb-2022) the use of Technical Advisory Boards (TAB), independent internal and external safety auditors for certification projects including commercial aircraft, smaller aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The TABs aim to help the FAA maintain a consistent and thorough approach for all aircraft certification projects. TAB technical specialists responsibilities include:

Identifying new technologies, designs and design features that pose significant risk if they were to fail;

Determining whether all major issues were reviewed by FAA project specialists;

Ascertaining whether similar systems have caused incidents on other aircraft;

Verifying the involvement of appropriate FAA offices in the certification process;

Conducting secondary design reviews and procedure evaluations.

The FAA established a TAB to recertify the Boeing 737 MAX and for the certification review of the 777X. [more - original PR]