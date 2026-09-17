17-Sep-2026 3:12 PM
US FAA delays completion of RSR installations to Sep-2028
US FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford stated (15-Sep-2026) the FAA's schedule to replace 612 radar systems was delayed by two or more months until Sep-2028. Mr Bedford said supply chain issues have slowed the agency's original plan to complete Radar System Replacement (RSR) programme installations by Jun-2028. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
The US FAA awarded radar replacement contracts to RTX and Indra, under prime integrator Peraton, to replace up to 612 ground-based radars by Jun-2028 as part of a wider ATC rebuild targeted for end-2028.1 2 Indra commissioned the first newly operational secondary radar in Putnam, Oklahoma, as the initial deployment in a planned 185-radar tranche.3