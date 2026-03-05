US FAA: Cuba's international airports to remain without jet fuel availability until Apr-2026
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Cuba’s Government issued a NOTAM advising international airlines it could no longer refuel across the country’s airports due to fuel shortages, initially for one month to 11-Mar-2026.1 Cayman Airways said the jet fuel shortage could disrupt its Havana flights and it continued to monitor options.2 LATAM Airlines Peru suspended three times weekly Lima-Havana from 14-Feb-2026 to 11-Mar-2026 due to fuel supply issues at Havana.3 WestJet suspended multiple Cuba routes until 25-Apr-2026.4 Air Canada extended its Cuba suspension to 01-Nov-2026, citing an ongoing aviation fuel shortage.5