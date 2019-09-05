5-Sep-2019 9:37 AM
US FAA completes demonstrations of low altitude BVLOS drone operations
US FAA completed (04-Sep-2019) demonstrations at three test sites, showing that multiple beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations can be safely conducted at altitudes below 400ft in airspace where FAA air traffic services are not provided. AiRXOS participated in the demonstrations using the Air Mobility platform. AirMap, ANRA Technologies and Wing also supplied UAS traffic management solutions for the trials. The demonstrations form part of the UAS Traffic Management Pilot Programme, conducted in cooperation with NASA and other partners. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]