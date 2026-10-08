US FAA approves JetBlue to purchase 22 former Spirit Airlines slots at New York LaGuardia Airport
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Background ✨
US FAA said in Aug-2026 it planned to tentatively approve JetBlue’s USD58.5 million acquisition of 22 former Spirit slots at New York LaGuardia, proposing restrictions including a ban on leasing or trading the slots until after Apr-2028.1 JetBlue had won the Jul-2026 auction for the 22 daily slot pairs and said it expected any LGA expansion linked to the slots to start in 2027.2