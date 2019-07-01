Become a CAPA Member
1-Jul-2019 8:29 AM

US DoT: United Airlines ceases codesharing with Avianca Brazil on all routes

US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (28-Jun-2019) a notice from United Airlines informing the agency it has ceased codesharing with Avianca Brazil on all routes. United Airlines stated it ceased codesharing with Avianca Brazil on 26-Apr-2019 while Avianca Brazil underwent a legal restructuring process, adding it is clear the airlines will be unable to engage in codesharing activities for the foreseeable future. [more - original PR]

