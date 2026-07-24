Unum Aircraft Seating reports strong interest in single-aisle business seating
Unum Aircraft Seating VP business development Alan McInnes stated (23-Jul-2026) the company got "a lot of enquiries" about single-aisle aircraft at the 2026 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, adding: "Single aisle lie-flat was on people's shopping lists", for platforms including the A321, Boeing MAX and A220. He noted: "People are seeing the commercial advantage they could have from operating the capability of the aircraft. The three aircraft are happy on a regional hop to a six hour sector". He said: "What I talk about to airlines is consistent comfort", adding: "Passengers don't book an aircraft type, they book a seat and a cabin and they want consistency". Unum Aircraft Seating showed a single aisle version of its Unum 1 widebody business class seat at the expo. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Unum Aircraft Seating reported it targeted Jun-2026 certification for its Unum One seat, while it aimed for first Unum Two deliveries in 2029, per VP business development Alan McInnes.1 Unum also secured widebody programmes, including Wamos Air's selection of Unum One for A330-200s with first delivery scheduled for 2Q2026.2 TAAG selected Unum for Boeing 787 business class seating, with deliveries due in 2026.3