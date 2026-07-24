Unum Aircraft Seating reports strong interest in single-aisle business seating

Unum Aircraft Seating VP business development Alan McInnes stated (23-Jul-2026) the company got "a lot of enquiries" about single-aisle aircraft at the 2026 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, adding: "Single aisle lie-flat was on people's shopping lists", for platforms including the A321, Boeing MAX and A220. He noted: "People are seeing the commercial advantage they could have from operating the capability of the aircraft. The three aircraft are happy on a regional hop to a six hour sector". He said: "What I talk about to airlines is consistent comfort", adding: "Passengers don't book an aircraft type, they book a seat and a cabin and they want consistency". Unum Aircraft Seating showed a single aisle version of its Unum 1 widebody business class seat at the expo. [more - Aviation Week]