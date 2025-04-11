11-Apr-2025 5:02 PM
United Airlines VP: Industry problems need to be considered as a big picture
United Airlines VP network operations center Joe Heins, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) industry disruptions need to be considered as a big picture. Mr Heins noted the situation involves the supply chain, spare parts, logistics, newer aircraft, aerospace and infrastructure. Mr Heins noted: "All of those are constraints that we have to deal with in the industry today and all of those bring disruptions".