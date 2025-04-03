3-Apr-2025 10:43 AM
United Airlines to launch three Asia Pacific services from 4Q2025
United Airlines announced (02-Apr-2025) plans to launch the following services, expanding its Asia Pacific network to 32 destinations:
- Hong Kong-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi: Daily from 26-Oct-2025;
- Hong Kong-Ho Chi Minh City: Daily from 26-Oct-2025;
- San Francisco-Adelaide: Three times weekly from 11-Dec-2025 (seasonal).
The services will be operated using Boeing 787-9 equipment. According to OAG, no other carriers are scheduled to operate the San Francisco-Adelaide route.