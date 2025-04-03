Loading
3-Apr-2025 10:43 AM

United Airlines to launch three Asia Pacific services from 4Q2025

United Airlines announced (02-Apr-2025) plans to launch the following services, expanding its Asia Pacific network to 32 destinations:

The services will be operated using Boeing 787-9 equipment. According to OAG, no other carriers are scheduled to operate the San Francisco-Adelaide route. [more - original PR]

