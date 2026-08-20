United Airlines to commence San Francisco-Christchurch service in Oct-2026

United resumed seasonal three times weekly San Francisco‑Christchurch flights with Boeing 787-8s, having last operated the route in Mar-2024, and it remained the sole scheduled operator; the service also leveraged its partnership with Air New Zealand to connect US travellers onwards across the South Pacific.1 2 Christchurch International Airport also struck a three-year partnership with Tourism New Zealand to support visitation linked to United’s South Island service and to help secure and promote future routes.3