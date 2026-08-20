United Airlines to commence San Francisco-Christchurch service in Oct-2026
Christchurch International Airport announced (19-Aug-2026) United Airlines plans to commence San Francisco-Christchurch service with Boeing 787-9 equipment from 04-Dec-2026 to 26-Mar-2027. The service will operate three times weekly, according to OAG. No other carriers operate the route. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
United resumed seasonal three times weekly San Francisco‑Christchurch flights with Boeing 787-8s, having last operated the route in Mar-2024, and it remained the sole scheduled operator; the service also leveraged its partnership with Air New Zealand to connect US travellers onwards across the South Pacific.1 2 Christchurch International Airport also struck a three-year partnership with Tourism New Zealand to support visitation linked to United’s South Island service and to help secure and promote future routes.3