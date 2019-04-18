18-Apr-2019 1:25 PM
United Airlines provides guidance for 2Q2019, FY2019: CFO
United Airlines EVP and CFO Gerald Laderman reported (17-Apr-2019) the airline expects the following results for 2Q2019 and FY2019:
- 2Q2019:
- Capacity: +3.5% to +4.5%;
- CASM Ex: Flat to +1%;
- Fuel price: USD2.13 to USD2.23;
- Adjusted pre tax margin: +11% to +13%;
- FY2019:
- Capacity: +4% to +5%;
- CASM Ex: Flat;
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share: USD10 to USD12;
- Adjusted CapEx: USD4.7 billion. [more - original PR]