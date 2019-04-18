Become a CAPA Member
18-Apr-2019 1:25 PM

United Airlines provides guidance for 2Q2019, FY2019: CFO

United Airlines EVP and CFO Gerald Laderman reported (17-Apr-2019) the airline expects the following results for 2Q2019 and FY2019:

  • 2Q2019:
    • Capacity: +3.5% to +4.5%;
    • CASM Ex: Flat to +1%;
    • Fuel price: USD2.13 to USD2.23;
    • Adjusted pre tax margin: +11% to +13%;
  • FY2019:
    • Capacity: +4% to +5%;
    • CASM Ex: Flat;
    • Adjusted diluted earnings per share: USD10 to USD12;
    • Adjusted CapEx: USD4.7 billion. [more - original PR]

