United Airlines justifies replacing A350-1000 order with A350-900s

United Airlines confirmed (27-Feb-2018) it replaced its order for 35 A350-1000 aircraft with A350-900s, in order to fulfil the replacement need for Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. The carrier also increased its order to 45 aircraft, and retained flexibility to respond to changing market forces. United deferred entry into service from 2018 to 2022, since the four year deferral aligns with an approximate 25 year fleet age target. The carrier believes the improved overall economics of the aircraft and engines will be competitive on both short and long haul routes. [more - original PR]