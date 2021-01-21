Become a CAPA Member
United Airlines expecting capacity to be down at least 51% in 1Q2021

United Airlines provided (20-Jan-2021) the following outlook for 1Q2021: 

  • Total operating revenue expected to be down 65% to 70% year-on-year;
  • Accelerated distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine may lead to faster improvement, however, the company is not including this potential improvement in its revenue outlook;
  • Capacity expected to be down at least 51%
  • Available liquidity expected to be similar to year end 2020 available liquidity of around USD19.7 billion. [more - original PR]

