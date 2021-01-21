21-Jan-2021 12:17 PM
United Airlines expecting capacity to be down at least 51% in 1Q2021
United Airlines provided (20-Jan-2021) the following outlook for 1Q2021:
- Total operating revenue expected to be down 65% to 70% year-on-year;
- Accelerated distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine may lead to faster improvement, however, the company is not including this potential improvement in its revenue outlook;
- Capacity expected to be down at least 51%
- Available liquidity expected to be similar to year end 2020 available liquidity of around USD19.7 billion. [more - original PR]