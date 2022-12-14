Become a CAPA Member
14-Dec-2022 10:13 AM

United Airlines exercises purchase options for 44 Boeing 737 MAXs, orders 56 additional aircraft

United Airlines announced (13-Dec-2022) it exercised purchase options for 44 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, to be delivered between 2024 and 2026. The carrier also signed a firm order for another 56 737 MAX aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2028. The fleet expansion aligns with the United Next 2026 capacity plan and associated margin targets. [more - original PR - United] [more - original PR - Boeing]

