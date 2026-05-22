Unite confirms impending strike action from nearly 700 workers across Edinburgh, Glasgow airports
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Background ✨
Unite the Union previously warned up to 900 workers across Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow airports could strike in summer 2026, with ballots covering around 500 Edinburgh Airport Limited and Menzies Aviation staff in Edinburgh plus 170 ICTS and 140 Menzies Aviation workers in Glasgow, alongside about 70 ICTS staff in Aberdeen.1 Unite said any stoppages could coincide with peak summer travel, the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.1 2