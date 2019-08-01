UK Court of Appeal dismisses BA's attempted injunction against BALPA strike on a technicality

British Airlines Pilots' Association (BALPA) reported (31-Jul-2019) the Court of Appeal rejected British Airways' (BA) injunction against BALPA's proposed industrial action on a technicality. The legality of BALPA's ballot was also affirmed. BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton commented: "BA's attempt to defeat the democratic view of their pilots in court, rather than deal with us across the negotiating table, has sadly wasted huge amounts of time and money that could have been put into finding a peaceful resolution. Now the window for negotiation and compromise is closing fast". Mr Strutton added that while the union is not immediately announcing strikes, it is also required by law to provide the airline with 14 days notice of any proposed strike action. [more - original PR]