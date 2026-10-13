UK CAA publishes report on drone and eVTOL aircraft noise management
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Background ✨
The UK CAA previously laid out an eVTOL Delivery Model, projecting commercial operations in the UK by end-2028 and adapting existing rules for the new technology.1 It also published a policy consultation on a regulatory framework for commercial eVTOL operations from 2028, which Vertical Aerospace supported as aligned with its entry timeline.2 Separately, EASA finalised Environmental Protection Technical Specifications for VTOL-capable aircraft, including hover-noise assessment near vertiports.3