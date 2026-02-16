Uiltrasporti confirms call for national air transport strikes on 16-Feb-2026 and 07-Mar-2026
Uiltrasporti general secretary Marco Verzari confirmed (13-Feb-2026) national air transport strikes in Italy are planned for 16-Feb-2026 and 07-Mar-2026 will proceed as scheduled. Mr Verzari said: "We want to demonstrate responsibility towards the workers who have been waiting for a legitimate contract renewal for too long". He added: "For us, the strike is the last resort to resolve conflicts, we hope that this right will not be denied to workers". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Uiltrasporti and other unions repeatedly called strikes in the Italian air transport sector in response to unresolved contract renewal issues and concerns over working conditions, with actions impacting both airlines and ground handling staff. Previous strikes led to significant flight cancellations, with airlines such as Italia Trasporto Aereo providing rebooking or refunds for affected passengers1 2.