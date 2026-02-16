Uiltrasporti confirms call for national air transport strikes on 16-Feb-2026 and 07-Mar-2026

Uiltrasporti general secretary Marco Verzari confirmed (13-Feb-2026) national air transport strikes in Italy are planned for 16-Feb-2026 and 07-Mar-2026 will proceed as scheduled. Mr Verzari said: "We want to demonstrate responsibility towards the workers who have been waiting for a legitimate contract renewal for too long". He added: "For us, the strike is the last resort to resolve conflicts, we hope that this right will not be denied to workers". [more - original PR]