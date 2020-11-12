UEC to establish UEC-Perm Engines single research and production complex

United Engine Corporation (UEC) commenced (10-Nov-2020) work on the establishment of UEC-Perm Engines single research and production complex, on the basis of UEC-Perm Engines and UEC-Aviadvigatel. The work is conducted as part of the project on the optimisation of the organisational structure. The changes in organisational structure are expected to enhance cooperation between UEC-Perm Engines and UEC-Aviadvigatel on the implementation of programmes, including the development of PD-14 and PD-35 engines. UEC-Aviadvigatel general designer Aleksandr Inozemtsev was appointed as UEC deputy director general, a position created to manage the new complex. The following appointments were also made:

UEC-Aviadvigatel first deputy MD Sergey Kharin appointed UEC-Perm Engines executive director;

UEC-Perm Engines MD Sergey Popov appointed UEC-Star MD;

MD; UEC-Star MD Sergey Ostapenko appointed UEC-Star general designer. [more - original PR - Russian]