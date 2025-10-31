UATP CFO: AI 'enhancing the game' in fraud with 'a lot more to come'

UATP CFO Michael Marrone, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) "airlines are doing a fantastic job" in fraud prevention, adding: "The payment is where most of the fraud actually occurs". Mr Marrone said AI is not "changing the game" in fraud, but is "enhancing the game". He reported "a lot more fraud prevention with AI" in the pre-booking stage, with AI assisting in detecting fraud before a booking takes place. Mr Marrone said there is "a lot more to come on AI" and current applications are "just scratching the surface".