UATP: All forms of payment 'becoming the norm'

UATP chief marketing officer Wendy Ward, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (31-Oct-2025) all forms of payment are becoming prevalent, commenting: "Every kind of form of payment that exists... is becoming the norm". CFO Michael Marrone added: "We're seeing the rise of more usage of virtual card". Ms Ward said Southeast Asia is expected to "explode with forms of payment" and Latin America and Africa are also "real areas of growth opportunity". [more - CAPA TV]