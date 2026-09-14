UAC estimates Indian demand for more than 200 Russian aircraft over 10 years
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Background ✨
Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said United Aircraft Corporation and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited progressed talks on potentially manufacturing the Sukhoi SJ100 in India, including facility upgrades, component localisation, MRO/assembly capability and training, with a similar model potentially applied to the Il-114-300; it also flagged possible cooperation on engines, aerodynamics and airport infrastructure1. UAC's Vadim Badekha said an SJ100 India licensing agreement with HAL was 80% finalised, with a first Indian operator agreement expected in 2027, and noted progress on Il-114-300 negotiations2. The ministry also reported UAC signed India delivery agreements totalling 85 Il-114-300s, including an LoI for 50 with Pinnacle Air and an MoU for 50 with Sleek Aviation, and expected an LoI for 20 with Air Kerala3.