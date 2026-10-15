TWU confirms Oct-2026 strike action for Certis security staff at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport
Australia's Transport Workers' Union (TWU) announced (14-Oct-2026) "hundreds" of Certis security workers at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport plan to undertake strike action on 16-Oct-2026, calling for "more full-time jobs, fairer rostering and no cuts to part-time hours". The action is scheduled to take place from 06:00 to 10:00 and again from 17:00 to 21:00. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Transport Workers' Union previously staged a Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport protest over Certis job security, linked to contracts expiring in 2026, and urged assurances on pay and conditions regardless of contract changes.1 In 2026, TWU also flagged widespread protected industrial action risks across aviation supply chains, including disputes involving Swissport.2 3 Separately, TWU cited multiple runway incursion incidents and Aug-2026 disruptions at Sydney, arguing severe understaffing and fatigue required an Aviation Coordination Council.4 5