TWU confirms Oct-2026 strike action for Certis security staff at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport

Australia's Transport Workers' Union (TWU) announced (14-Oct-2026) "hundreds" of Certis security workers at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport plan to undertake strike action on 16-Oct-2026, calling for "more full-time jobs, fairer rostering and no cuts to part-time hours". The action is scheduled to take place from 06:00 to 10:00 and again from 17:00 to 21:00. [more - original PR]