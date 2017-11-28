TwoFlex Táxi Aéreo Inteligente receives authorisation to operate scheduled services

TwoFlex Táxi Aéreo Inteligente, via its official Facebook account, announced (24-Nov-2017) Brazil ANAC authorised TwoFlex to operate scheduled passenger services. TwoFlex stated: "We will be able to operate in the regional aviation". TwoFlex president Rui Aquino stated: "Our plan is to operate as feeders to larger carriers… We're already in negotiations with more than one carrier in Brazil". Mr Aquino added the carrier will stimulate demand, connecting cities not operated by major carriers.