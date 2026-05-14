14-May-2026 3:23 PM
Türkiye offers visa free travel for citizens of Australia
Turkish Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (13-May-2026) the introduction of visa free travel to Türkiye for citizens of Australia.
Background ✨
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport also highlighted visa-free entry for Australian passport holders for stays of up to 90 days.1 Turkish Airlines progressively built its Australia presence, launching Istanbul-Kuala Lumpur-Sydney four times weekly from early Dec-2024 and planning increases through 2025 to daily from 12-Jan-2026, alongside an Istanbul-Singapore-Melbourne service from Dec-2024.2 3