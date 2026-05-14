    Loading
    14-May-2026 3:23 PM

    Türkiye offers visa free travel for citizens of Australia

    Turkish Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (13-May-2026) the introduction of visa free travel to Türkiye for citizens of Australia.

    Background

    Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport also highlighted visa-free entry for Australian passport holders for stays of up to 90 days.1 Turkish Airlines progressively built its Australia presence, launching Istanbul-Kuala Lumpur-Sydney four times weekly from early Dec-2024 and planning increases through 2025 to daily from 12-Jan-2026, alongside an Istanbul-Singapore-Melbourne service from Dec-2024.2 3

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More