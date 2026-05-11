Turkish Airlines SVP does not foresee alliance membership will constrain Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines SVP international relations and alliances Özlem Özyön, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) she does not foresee being an alliance member will constrain Turkish Airlines. Ms Özyön said: "We are having much more opportunities for being an alliance member". Ms Özyön added: "Currently Star Alliance has that flexibility for current members to allow cooperation out of alliance". [more - CAPA TV]