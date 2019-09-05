Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Sep-2019 9:33 AM

Turkish Airlines revises 2019 guidance, lowers pax and revenue expectation, cargo growth up

Turkish Airlines released (05-Sep-2019) the following revised guidance regarding consolidated traffic and financial targets for 2019, following approval by the board:

  • Traffic:
    • Passengers: 76 million (80 million according to Jan-2019 guidance);
      • Domestic: 31 million (previously 33 million);
      • International: 45 million (previously 47 million);
    • Passenger load factor: Between 81% and 82% (unchanged);
    • ASKs: Increase of 4% year-on-year (previously 7% to 8%);
    • Cargo: 1.5 million tonnes, increase of 7% (previously 1.45 million tonnes, increase of 3% to 4%);
  • Financial:
    • Revenue: USD13.4 billion (previously USD14.1 billion);
    • Jet fuel consumption: Increase of 6% (previously 8% to 9%);
    • Average jet fuel price with fuel hedge: USD690 per ton (previously USD715 per ton);
    • EBITDAR: Between 22% and 23% (previously between 22% and 24%);
    • CASK excluding fuel: Increase of 7% to 9% (previously increase of 3% to 5%). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More