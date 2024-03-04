4-Mar-2024 11:27 AM
Turkish Airlines launches Istanbul-Singapore-Melbourne service
Turkish Airlines launched (02-Mar-2024) three times weekly Istanbul-Singapore-Melbourne service with Boeing 777 equipment. Melbourne is the carrier's 346th destination and the first Australian city in its network. The service will be operated with 787 and A350 aircraft from Mar-2024. Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat said: "The inauguration of our Melbourne route is a testament to our growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region". [more - original PR]