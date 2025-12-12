12-Dec-2025 2:48 PM
Turkish Airlines launches Istanbul-Phnom Penh service
Turkish Airlines and Phnom Penh Techo Takhmao International Airport, via their official LinkedIn accounts, announced (11-Dec-2025) the carrier launched three times weekly Istanbul-Phnom Penh service.
Background ✨
Phnom Penh Techo Takhmao International Airport commenced operations on 09-Sep-2025, replacing Phnom Penh International Airport1. Turkish Airlines' new Istanbul-Phnom Penh service began on 11-Dec-2025 and was confirmed by Cambodia Airports and Cambodia's State Secretariat of Civil Aviation spokesperson Sinn Chanserey Vutha2 3.